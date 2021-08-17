Sinclair, Dish Reach Deal To Delay Widespread Blackout

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Sinclair Broadcast Group and Dish Network agreed to temporarily extend their carriage agreement, which expired Monday, in order to avoid a significant channel blackout. Last week Sinclair announced that it had reached a stalemate in discussions regarding a new carriage agreement, which was set to expire Aug. 16. On Monday the broadcaster announced that it agreed to a "short-term extension" on negotiations with Dish, though it didn't specify exactly how long that extension would be. "Sinclair stands willing to continue to negotiate in good faith and to enter into a longer extension to allow for the continued carriage of our channels...

