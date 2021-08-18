Enviro Group Sues Feds Over Calif. Minnow's 'Bleak' Future

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Department of the Interior over the agency's failure to protect a large species of minnow rapidly disappearing from the waters of Lake County, California. In a complaint filed Monday in California federal court, the Center asked for an order vacating the agency's "unscientific" decision not to protect the Clear Lake hitch as an endangered species, and compelling a review of the minnow's status. According to the organization, the USFWS violated the Endangered Species Act and the Administrative Procedures Act when it arbitrarily and "unlawfully assessed the likelihood...

