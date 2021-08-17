Fiat Chrysler Hit With $30M Fine In UAW Corruption Case

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler was formally ordered Tuesday to pay an agreed-upon fine of $30 million after the automobile manufacturer pled guilty to providing more than $3.5 million in illegal payments and gifts to United Auto Workers officials, the U.S. Department of Justice said after the sentencing. FCA US LLC in March pled guilty to conspiracy to violate the Taft-Hartley Act by giving illicit money and gifts to officers of the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, or UAW, between 2009 and 2016, including extravagant meals, rounds of golf, designer shoes and lavish parties, according to the DOJ....

