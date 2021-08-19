ACLU Urges High Court To Allow CIA Contractor Subpoenas

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to allow a Guantanamo Bay detainee to subpoena former CIA contractors about his torture in U.S. custody, saying that they could be deposed without touching on state secrets. The ACLU and counsel for Ammar al-Baluchi, another Guantanamo Bay detainee, are or have been involved in similar cases to the one filed by ​​Abu Zubaydah regarding the CIA's post-9/11 "Rendition, Detention, and Interrogation" program, and those cases have shown that courts can adequately separate sensitive national security details from nonprivileged information, they argued in their amicus brief. "Amici's cases ......

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS