Chinese Lender Nabs $3.5M Arbitration Award On Default

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has ordered a bike-share entrepreneur to pay a Chinese lender a $3.51 million arbitration award rendered in Guangzhou, China, saying his various startups must transfer all of his stock and management rights to the lender. U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole Jr. on Tuesday issued a default judgment against Binglin Zhong, a Chinese entrepreneur with businesses in the state of Massachusetts, saying Chinese citizen Jiewen Lin is owed the sum of $3.51 million plus costs of $400. Lin's arbitration award consists of $1.69 million as specified in Chinese renminbi plus interest, the judge said. Following the entrepreneur's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS