UMass Says Students Can't Block COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The University of Massachusetts on Tuesday shot back at two students' challenge to its vaccine mandate, urging a federal judge not to become one of the first jurists to strike down a college's mandatory immunization requirement. School lawyers said in their motion to dismiss that UMass Lowell student Hunter Harris and UMass Boston student Cora Cluett have "no likelihood of success" in their effort to break a century of precedent warning courts against "second-guessing" such policies. "The severity and staying power of the current pandemic and the remarkable track record of the COVID vaccines counsel in favor of judicial deference to...

