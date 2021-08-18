NY DAs Tell Justices To 'Open The Door' On Barred Evidence

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The District Attorneys Association of the State of New York asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to support an evidentiary rule overriding a defendant's Sixth Amendment right to cross-examine witnesses in a criminal trial, saying it promotes fair trials by imposing consequences for making misleading claims during proceedings. The group submitted an amicus brief in a case brought by Darrell Hemphill, who was convicted of murder after state prosecutors used a rule to introduce as evidence a statement by a non-testifying witness. The prosecutors group argues allowing otherwise inadmissible evidence in the Hemphill case would "remedy" misleading statements a defendant...

