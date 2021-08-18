Judge OKs $12M Deal Over Wells Fargo Mortgage Errors

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Ohio has granted preliminary approval for a $12 million class action deal to end claims that Wells Fargo's automated mortgage loan modification tools failed to approve borrowers due to technical glitches, leading to foreclosure in some cases. The deal, which was negotiated during two days of mediation, is adequate given the costs, risks and delay of trial and appeal, U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Black in Cincinnati said in Tuesday's order. Of the $12 million settlement, Wells Fargo agreed to pay more than $2.7 million in attorney's fees, litigation costs, service awards and settlement administration expenses. The...

