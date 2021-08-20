Health Hires: Goodwin, Decibel Therapeutics

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has snapped up a life sciences pro from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, while biotechnology business Decibel Therapeutics and biopharmaceutical company AEON Biopharma Inc. have named new legal heads, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Goodwin Kristin Havranek Former Wilson Sonsini attorney Kristin Havranek has made the move to Goodwin as a partner in its Los Angeles office, according to an Aug. 16 announcement. An experienced patent law attorney, Havranek helps companies like those in the medical device space in developing their bag of intellectual property, Goodwin said....

