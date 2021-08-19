Arnall Golden Adds Immigration Atty In Atlanta

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 9:45 AM EDT) -- Arnall Golden Gregory LLP has added a veteran immigration law attorney to its Atlanta office, where he'll work with international businesses on immigration issues and investor visas. Anton Mertens joins the firm's immigration and global mobility practice as of counsel, sliding into an area that AGG has been expanding, focusing on foreign direct investment in the U.S. Mertens, who is leaving The Mertens Firm, has more than 30 years of immigration law experience along with a decade of family law experience. "I am passionate about helping others immigrate to America, and I am confident that AGG's platform will equip me with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS