Lessons From Indiana University Vax Mandate Case

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 12, 2021, Justice Amy Coney Barrett summarily denied a request that the U.S. Supreme Court block an Indiana University policy mandating that students, faculty and staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus. The court's decision not to intervene should be a welcome relief to university leaders around the country, particularly after Justice Barrett had been the deciding vote against imposing COVID-19-related restrictions on religious institutions. It also reflects a straightforward application of a long line of cases upholding mandatory vaccines for public health — just as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit emphatically...

