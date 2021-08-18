$70M Innogy Wind Farm Suit Trimmed By NY Judge

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge kept alive a suit claiming that Innogy wrongly conspired to withhold $70 million worth of tax credits by taking advantage of COVID-19-related deadline leniency for a wind project, but trimmed several claims from the case. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni on Tuesday dismissed three claims made against the company by Trireme Energy Holdings Inc., which sold a wind farm project in the Empire State to Innogy and now argues that the buyer purposefully delayed meeting deadlines in the purchase agreement that would trigger the payment of an estimated $69.7 million in tax credits to the former...

