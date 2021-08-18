Health Co. Sued Over 'Astronomical' Retirement Plan Fees

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida health care organization was hit with a proposed class action by retirement plan participants who claim they lost millions because the company failed to use the plan's massive size to bargain for lower administrative fees. Lawanda Holmes, Ani M. Miller and Brittany E. Roxbury, all participants in Florida Inc.'s 403(b) retirement plan, filed their putative class action under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act in Florida federal court Tuesday. They're looking to represent more than 23,500 current and former Baptist Health employees, claiming the nonprofit health care system, its board of directors and its retirement plan committee mismanaged the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS