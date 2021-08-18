Riot Games Says Calif. Agency Trying To Sully Its Reputation

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Riot Games fired back at a California civil rights agency that accused the company of dragging its feet on a court order mandating it tell workers they could speak up about harassment without fear of retaliation, saying the "press-hungry" agency was trying to tarnish Riot's reputation. The video game maker, which makes League of Legends, said that on Tuesday it filed its opposition to the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing's Monday application in Los Angeles Superior Court asking the judge to give the company a push. "The Department of Fair Employment and Housing's ex parte application is a waste...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS