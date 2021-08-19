Just Eat, Cruise Biz Referred To FCA Over Enviro Disclosures

Law360, London (August 19, 2021, 11:33 AM BST) -- A climate change charity has said it has referred Just Eat, the online food order and delivery giant, and cruise company Carnival to the City watchdog, claiming they fell short of environmental disclosure obligations to investors in their 2020 financial reports. ClientEarth has asked the Financial Conduct Authority to investigate two companies, including Just Eat, claiming they breached legal requirements under U.K law that requires them to disclose climate change risks to investors. (iStock) ClientEarth said on Wednesday that it has asked the Financial Conduct Authority to investigate the two companies. They breached legal requirements under U.K law requiring them to disclose...

