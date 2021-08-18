Postman Hits $5.6B Valuation In Series D

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Postman, a platform for application programming interfaces, said Wednesday it reached a $5.6 billion valuation in a $225 million Series D fundraising round led by venture capital firm Insight Partners. San Francisco-based Postman aims to make it easier for developers to create and share APIs. Its platform is used by over 500,000 organizations, including PayPal, SalesForce and Microsoft, the company said. It will use the additional funds to expand its sales, marketing, product and engineering teams. Postman has already added over 300 employees across 13 countries since the beginning of 2020, the company said. "We are thrilled to have the support...

