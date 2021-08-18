US State Dept. Ordered To Issue 9K More Diversity Visas

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State must issue 9,095 additional diversity visas after a D.C. federal judge ruled that the department illegally used Trump-era restrictions to stop processing visas for winners of the 2020 Diversity Visa Lottery. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration's now-defunct ban on foreigners moving to the U.S. on new immigrant visas, including the diversity visa, didn't block the State Department from processing or issuing their visas. "The court orders defendants to in good faith adjudicate DV-2020 applications until the [9,095] reserved diversity visas for the 2020 Fiscal Year are filled," Judge Mehta said....

