Essex Court Silk Departs For Brick Court After Sanctions

Law360, London (August 19, 2021, 6:44 PM BST) -- Another veteran barrister has departed Essex Court Chambers and joined the ranks of its rival, Brick Court Chambers, in the wake of sanctions imposed by China for criticism of Beijing's treatment of the Uyghurs. Salim Moollan QC is set to leave Essex Court Chambers after 23 years and will join Brick Court Chambers on Sept. 1, according to a post on his LinkedIn account. Moollan has extensive experience practicing international arbitration in the U.K. and abroad. He is also a member of the Mauritian bar and is registered to practice in Singapore. He joins Vernon Flynn QC, who left Essex Court to...

