Manatt Snags Ex-CFPB Associate Director For Chicago Office

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 2:06 PM EDT) -- A former associate director for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has moved to Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP's financial services group in Chicago, adding to the diverse roster of attorneys who have joined the firm in 2021, the firm announced Wednesday. Bryan Schneider, who previously worked as in-house counsel at Walgreen Co. for nearly 15 years, joined Manatt as a partner, according to the firm. Schneider said in a Wednesday statement that he was "immediately attracted to Manatt's unique professional services model." "I look forward to the opportunity to work with respected lawyers, consultants and former government officials who are supporting...

