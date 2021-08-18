Customers Get OK For £14B Mastercard Antitrust Class Action

Law360, London (August 18, 2021, 3:23 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s antitrust tribunal has largely allowed a claim brought on behalf of more than 46 million British consumers against Mastercard to go forward as an opt-out collective action over the credit card giant's interchange fees, in a first for the country's emerging class action regime. The tribunal has agreed to grant an order allowing the test case to go forward after Mastercard dropped its opposition to certifying the case following the judgment in the dispute at the Supreme Court in London. (iStock) The Competition Appeal Tribunal agreed to grant a collective proceeding order allowing the major test case to go forward...

