Gibson Dunn Adds Atty To Head Litigation Group In Houston

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has tapped a former Yetter Coleman LLP attorney to serve as a partner in its Houston office. Gibson Dunn said Wednesday that Collin Cox will lead the firm's litigation practice in the Texas city. Cox told Law360 Pulse on Monday that he is excited to build out a team of high-quality litigators for the firm in Houston and to assist in trying the cases Gibson Dunn already has around the country and worldwide. "Those are the two big priorities — really building out the Houston presence, making sure we're on the shortlist of very best trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS