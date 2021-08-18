Trade Court Knocks Challenge To Duties On Turkish Rebar

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge upheld countervailing duties on a Turkish rebar producer Wednesday, ruling that Russian export prices could not be used as a benchmark to determine whether the exporter received subsidies on natural gas. Judge Gary S. Katzmann affirmed Commerce's use of International Energy Agency natural gas pricing data in its finding that Habaş Sinai ve Tibbi Gazlar Istihsal Endüstrisi A.Ş. purchased subsidized natural gas from the Turkish government-owned Botaş. Habaş had pushed for Commerce to use data on Russian export prices collected by the United Nations or the European Union in calculating duties. Judge Katzmann ruled...

