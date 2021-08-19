Injunction Granted In TM Dispute Over Cigarette Rolling Paper

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Republic Tobacco scored a victory in its fight against counterfeit "Top Tobacco" cigarette rolling papers after a Georgia federal judge banned a novelty company from selling the infringing products as the companies attempt to mediate a settlement. In a redacted order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown issued a permanent injunction banning novelty company ZCell & Novelties and its owner Samadali Lakhani from selling cigarette rolling papers imitating the "Top" and "Job" brands made by Republic. ZCell and Lakhani argued that an injunction wasn't appropriate when there is no evidence that they would continue to infringe in the future, but...

