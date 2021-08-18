Ga. Health Care System Says Kaiser Permanente Owes $41.7M

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Wellstar Health System Inc., one of the largest health care systems in Georgia, claims in a Georgia state court suit that Kaiser Permanente Insurance Co. and an affiliate owe it more than $41.7 million for services provided to Kaiser policyholders. Wellstar, based in metropolitan Atlanta, says in its Tuesday complaint that Kaiser has refused to pay a little more than $19 million for health care services it has provided to Kaiser insureds since the start of the year. In addition, Kaiser took an unauthorized 20% discount off payment claims submitted by Wellstar for services provided to its insureds between July 2017...

