Macquarie Asset Management Drops $78M On Norway Facility

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Macquarie Asset Management picked up a new four-story logistics facility in Norway for 690 million Norwegian Krone ($77.5 million), according to a Wednesday announcement from the firm. The deal is for a facility known as Heiaveien 8, which has 31,000 square meters (roughly 334,000 square feet) of space. Macquarie Asset Management in its announcement on Wednesday did not name the seller. The firm said it expects to see continued growth in the global logistics sector in tandem with the growth of e-commerce. "Europe's supply chains are constantly evolving and have been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic which is expected to...

