Pa. Judge's Suspension Lifted After Tampering Acquittal

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- After being acquitted last month of charges that she tried to use her clout to interfere with her son's arrest, a Pennsylvania magistrate judge was cleared to return to the bench on Wednesday after a state ethics panel lifted the suspension imposed on her in February. The move from the state's Court of Judicial Discipline comes in the wake of Judge Sonya McKnight's acquittal last month of charges from state prosecutors of evidence tampering, obstruction and official oppression stemming from her interference in a traffic stop involving her son. The CJD did not comment on the case in issuing its order...

