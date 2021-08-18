Veteran Filed Citizenship Suit In Wrong District, DC Circ. Says

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Army veteran's suit challenging her citizenship denial should have been filed in her home court, the D.C. Circuit has ruled, upholding a lower court decision that it lacked subject-matter jurisdiction. In an opinion inked by U.S. Circuit Judge Justin Walker, the panel ruled Tuesday that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services need not face Gunay Miriyeva's suit over a policy of denying citizenship to veterans who served less than 180 days. The veteran's claims should have been brought in her home court per the review process set out under the Immigration and Nationality Act, the panel ruled, adding that she...

