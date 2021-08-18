US, Vietnam Still Seeking Settlement In WTO Fish Dispute

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization once again delayed its decision in Vietnam's challenge of U.S. duties on frozen fish fillets, according to a notice published Wednesday, as the two governments continue to work toward a resolution in the dispute. In its brief notice, the panel hearing the case said it was pushing the deadline for its decision to Nov. 19, marking the ninth time the ruling has been delayed since the panel was composed in late 2018. It has been more than a year since the U.S. and Vietnam notified the WTO they were actively discussing a settlement. With the Aug. 20...

