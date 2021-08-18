Koch Nabs Confirmation Of $400M Award Against Venezuela

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal magistrate judge on Wednesday granted a bid by two Swiss Koch Industries affiliates to confirm a roughly $400 million arbitration award against Venezuela, ruling that the country has presented no grounds to contest the authenticity of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes award. U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui said that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela was properly served and the matter was properly brought before him as a magistrate judge for the District of Columbia federal court. He granted Koch Minerals Sàrl and Koch Nitrogen International Sàrl's motion for summary judgment, noting that the companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS