Georgia Courts Suspending Jury Trials Due To COVID Surge

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Some Georgia trial court judges have suspended jury trials through the end of August, as COVID-19 cases rapidly rise in their communities. Bibb County Superior Court Chief Judge Howard Z. Simms put off until next month between 20 and 30 criminal jury trials that he had on his August calendar, as well as those on the August calendars of two other judges in the court. There were no civil jury trials scheduled in the court this month, he told Law360. Judge Simms said he made the decision as coronavirus cases in Bibb County, in central Georgia, have shot "way up" recently...

