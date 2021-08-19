Claims Court Says Bidder Wrongly Barred From $5.5B IT Deal

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge has ruled that the General Services Administration wrongly excluded a bidder from a $5.5 billion information technology contract, saying the federal agency had unreasonably decided the firm's equipment didn't meet the terms of the deal. The GSA had mistakenly equated a requirement that a certain piece of networking equipment offered by Blue Tech Inc. must be "capable of supporting" certain technical requirements as meaning that equipment must already meet that standard when delivered, therefore wrongly excluding the company's bid, Judge Edward H. Meyers said in a July 30 decision released Tuesday. "Because Blue Tech's quoted...

