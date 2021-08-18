Chicago Art Institute Sued Over Campus Building Face Scans

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The Art Institute of Chicago was hit with a proposed class action in Illinois state court Tuesday alleging it uses facial recognition devices in its art school campus buildings that scan and collect visitors' biometric facial data without first getting informed consent and making disclosures required under Illinois law. Lead plaintiff Leroy Jacobs claims that when visiting the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, the private art school associated with the museum, security at the front desk used a handheld device to take an image of his state identification card and his face, then provided him with a printed visitor's...

