NJ Firm Accused Of Firing Aide Over Harassment Complaints

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A former paralegal at New Jersey immigration law firm Cella & Associates LLC has hit it with a whistleblower suit in state court alleging she was fired for complaining about sexual harassment and racial discrimination by a firm attorney who purportedly made inappropriate remarks about her appearance and Dominican heritage. Keilamari Rosario says the firm terminated her in April in retaliation for her complaints against Cella & Associates lawyer Bledar Goxhaj and for hiring counsel to represent her with respect to her claims, according to her five-count complaint filed Tuesday under the state's Conscientious Employee Protection Act and Law Against Discrimination....

