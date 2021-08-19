Fla. Court Says Car Dealer Waived Right To Arbitration

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court said Wednesday that a car dealer facing a class suit over allegedly deceptive fees had waived its right to compel arbitration because it had failed to bring up any arbitration provision until the eve of the class certification hearing. Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal agreed with a trial court that auto dealership Marino Performance Inc. had acted inconsistently with regard to arbitration in the dispute and therefore waived any right to force the plaintiffs into arbitration. The state appeals court cited a 2018 decision by the Eleventh Circuit, Gutierrez v. Wells Fargo Bank NA, in which...

