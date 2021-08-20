Broker Turns Blame On Soccer Club In Fire Insurance Dispute

Law360, London (August 20, 2021, 3:45 PM BST) -- An insurance broker has hit back at allegations from a semi-professional soccer club that its negligent advice left the team exposed to loss when a fire broke out in 2019, blaming the club for not checking the policy terms. Red Insure Ltd. denied that it failed to arrange a suitable policy for Brackley Town, of the National League North, the sixth tier of English soccer. It said in a defense filing filed with the High Court on Tuesday that Brackley Town's alleged losses were caused by the club's own negligence and lack of communication. If Brackley Town is able to prove...

