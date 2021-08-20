Investors Sue Exercise Co. For $2.5M Over 'Worthless' Shares

Law360, London (August 20, 2021, 5:38 PM BST) -- Two investors in an artificial intelligence-driven exercise bike are suing the owners of the company for $2.5 million, alleging that the shares they bought were worthless because the company's relationship with its major investors had fallen apart. Ilya Zubarev and Serguei Beloussov, both entrepreneurs and investors, told London's Commercial Court in an amended claim filed on July 29, and now made public, that they should be paid back the millions that they paid for shares in an exercise bike company that they say are worthless. Zubarev paid $1.5 million and Beloussov $1 million, the claim states. The two investors backed a company...

