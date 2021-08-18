RICO, Conspiracy Charges Stick In Feds' JPMorgan Spoof Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge kept intact most of the U.S. government's criminal racketeering case against four former JPMorgan Chase traders accused of spoofing the commodities market, but cut bank fraud charges from the prosecutors' superseding indictment. U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang said Tuesday the government's allegations put defendants Gregg Smith, Michael Nowak, Christopher Jordan and Jeffrey Ruffo on notice of the conduct underlying racketeering, conspiracy and most other charges over their alleged eight-year scheme to spoof the commodities market with false orders that moved prices in more favorable directions for their genuine trades. However, the government's bank fraud charges were too...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS