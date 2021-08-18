ITC Judge Finds NJ Lighting Co. Infringes Cree LED Patents

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- An administrative law judge at the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled Wednesday that lamps and other devices manufactured by a New Jersey lighting company infringe two Cree Inc. patents that cover LED light bulbs. Administrative Law Judge Clark Cheney handed down his findings in a page-long order that followed a weeklong evidentiary hearing back in May, where North Carolina-based LED light bulb manufacturer Cree Inc. alleged that a collection of lamps and lighting devices that RAB Lighting Inc. imported into the U.S. infringed a collection of its light patents. Judge Cheney handed down an initial determination that found RAB Lighting violated...

