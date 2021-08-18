3rd Circ. Says Fed. Judges Should Hear Virus Insurance Suits

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled Wednesday in a split precedential opinion that federal judges in Pennsylvania and New Jersey were wrong to decline jurisdiction over three lawsuits brought by restaurants seeking insurance coverage for their losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. In the consolidated appeals of two cases from Pennsylvania and one from New Jersey, the appellate majority determined that, while the district courts had discretion to abstain from making declaratory judgments over whether the pandemic and government-mandated closures were covered causes of the restaurants' losses, they didn't consider all relevant factors before removing the cases to state court. The majority disagreed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS