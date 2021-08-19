Bill Would Shift $9.6B From DOD To Global Vaccine Effort

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 12:58 PM EDT) -- A Democratic congressman has proposed redirecting $9.6 billion from U.S. military spending to doubling funding for a global vaccination effort that would boost vaccination rates in low-income countries. The COVID Defense Act, introduced Wednesday, would transfer 1.3% of the country's defense spending to COVAX, a global outfit that works to distribute COVID-19 vaccines equitably around the world. That funding boost could vaccinate an additional 30% of the world's low-income population within a year according to the bill's author, Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis. "We can't bomb our way out of a global pandemic," Pocan said. "Shifting funds from weaponry and military contractors...

