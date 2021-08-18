SEC's 'Shadow Trading' Suit Dives Into Murky Area Of Law

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is entering uncharted legal waters with an insider trading suit against a biopharmaceutical executive for allegedly engaging in a practice that's become known as "shadow trading," experts told Law360. The securities regulator claimed in California federal court on Tuesday that former Medivation Inc. business development head Matthew Panuwat committed fraud when he bought short-term stock options in a rival biopharmaceutical company "within minutes" of learning his own company was going to be acquired by Pfizer Inc. back in 2016. Through his business development work at Medivation, Panuwat had come to understand that news of the...

