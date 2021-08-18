T-Mobile Says Data Breach Exposed 48M Customers' Data

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile on Wednesday shed additional light on the scope of a cyberattack that it disclosed earlier this week, saying that names, Social Security numbers and other personal information belonging to more than 48 million current, former and prospective customers had been compromised but that there was "no indication" that financial data was exposed. The disclosure came two days after T-Mobile revealed that it was investigating claims that hackers were selling a treasure trove of stolen customer data on the dark web. The mobile carrier in that initial statement said it had determined that unauthorized access to "some T-Mobile data" had occurred, although...

