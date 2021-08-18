Enphase Beats Investor Suit Over Inflated Finances, For Now

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Tuesday tossed an investor class action accusing Enphase Energy Inc. and two of its executives of covering up the company's inflated finances and causing its stock to plummet by 26% in one day, but will allow the investor to rework his complaint. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman granted without prejudice the motion to dismiss brought by Enphase, its CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman and its CFO Eric Branderiz, finding that lead plaintiff Gregory A. Hurst's complaint doesn't adequately plead a material misrepresentation or omission that allegedly led to the company's stock dropping from $52 per share on June...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS