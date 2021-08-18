Venoco Tells High Court To Scrap Calif. Takings Suit Challenge

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 9:58 PM EDT) -- A trustee for bankrupt oil driller Venoco LLC urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to reject an appeal bid from a California state agency challenging a decision that it could not rely on sovereign immunity to avoid claims in Chapter 11 proceedings to recoup seized assets. The California State Lands Commission told the justices last month that the Third Circuit had impermissibly expanded high court precedent regarding the unavailability of sovereign immunity in bankruptcy proceedings to essentially any claim regarding property in a post-confirmation liquidating trust. But Venoco's liquidating trustee countered in a filing on Wednesday that the Third Circuit,...

