Senators Want FTC Investigation Into Tesla Autopilot Ads

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sens. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., are urging the Federal Trade Commission to investigate how Tesla markets the driver assistance systems in its vehicles, saying the company's lofty promises are leading drivers to believe they can leave the driving to the cars, resulting in accidents and deaths. In a Wednesday letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan, the senators said Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk have consistently overstated the capabilities of the automated systems in the company's vehicles, including through a YouTube video that shows a Tesla driving on its own and has more than 18 million...

