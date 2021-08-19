US Asks Justices To Stay Out Of Cockfighting Ban Flap

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Congress has every right to ban cockfighting in Puerto Rico and other territories, the federal government argued Wednesday as they asked the Supreme Court not to hear a constitutional challenge brought by aficionados of the blood sport. The petitioners, with backing from the Puerto Rican government,want the high court to review an appellate decision that affirmed Congress's regulatory muscle over the matter. The enthusiasts and Puerto Rico say the feds cannot use the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution as a cudgel because it only covers economic activity between states, but the government argued in its brief Wednesday that bouts on...

