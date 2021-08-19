Lexington Insurance Wants Out Of BCBS Antitrust Coverage

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- AIG unit Lexington Insurance Co. has told an Illinois federal court that it shouldn't have to cover an antitrust suit against the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, saying an exclusion for events connected to Alabama multidistrict litigation against Blue Cross precluded coverage. Lexington said Wednesday a provision in its policy with Blue Cross expressly excluded coverage for events tied to the MDL, which Blue Cross subscribers settled last year in a $2.67 billion deal after accusing the medical association of using trademarks and other practices in an attempt to suppress competition. The BCBSA is a federation of 35 separate health insurance companies. The Alabama litigation...

