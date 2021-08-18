Trade Court Wipes Out Speedy Duty Reviews In Lumber Spat

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday struck down a decades-old rule allowing foreign producers to quickly obtain lower countervailing duty rates, reinstating higher duties for a slew of Canadian lumber companies. CIT Chief Judge Mark A. Barnett first poked holes in the expedited CVD review regulation in a November opinion, but he gave the U.S. Department of Commerce a chance to defend its rule on remand. The agency ultimately deferred to the court's finding that the rule was proffered without proper authority. "Commerce considered the proffered bases; as to each, Commerce either presumed that it was incapable of conferring authority...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS