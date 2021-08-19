Defense Contractors Get Prison For $25M 'Made In USA' Scam

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Virginia defense contractor was sentenced Thursday to nearly five years in prison, and four of his former employees also received prison terms for fraudulently importing Chinese goods and relabeling them as American-made. Iris Kim Inc. owner Beyung S. Kim and four ex-employees — Chang You, Dongjin Park, Seung Kim and Pyongkon Pak — all pled guilty Dec. 3. The contractors were accused last August of a scheme to supply the U.S. military and the federal government with Chinese goods that violated the terms of Iris Kim's government contracts, which were worth $25 million in total. On Thursday, Beyung Kim was...

