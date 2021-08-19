OptimisCorp Seeks Suit Halt Amid Bid To DQ Plaintiffs, Bayard

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- OptimisCorp wants to pause a derivative suit in Delaware Chancery Court involving claims against the company's CEO and other officers, pending decision on its bid to have plaintiffs and their counsel, Bayard PA, disqualified because of "conflicts" it says "threaten" to prejudice the case. In a letter brief to Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn on Monday, OptimisCorp attorney Theodore A. Kittila of Halloran Farkas & Kittila LLP argued that a suit filed by William Atkins, Gregory Smith, and John Waite, former company officers, should be put on hold pending a decision about whether they and their counsel will be disqualified....

